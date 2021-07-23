The God Squad: More short Psalms for summer Bible study: Psalm 43

This is a harsh truth, but it is a real truth and when God is used as the scapegoat for our own moral lassitude I am, to use the language of the King James Version, sorely vexed.

However, the world does produce a surfeit of suffering of totally innocent people — and God must answer for this. God's response is that not all suffering is punishment. Some is the result of bad luck or bad genes or bad times.

The ancient rabbis taught, "The world goes along according to its own laws." Aristotle called this natural evil as opposed to moral evil. If you are in the path of a hurricane, you may suffer, but the hurricane is not evil, and its destruction is not a punishment from God.

God's offer in the face of unjust suffering is to accompany us through the suffering and give us strength to emerge on the other side of despair and grief healed and hopeful again.

Like the force of buoyancy that pushes a cork up to the surface after being pushed down by a wave, God offers us spiritual buoyancy to push us up to light and truth (verse 3).

The psalm concludes in verse 5, "Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted within me? hope in God: for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God."