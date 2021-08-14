The God Squad: Nature and babies will strengthen your faith

Question: From K: I have always heard people saying to listen to God, and I want to and I am always looking for what he is telling me, but sometimes I feel like I don’t know what I am looking for. How will I know God is speaking to me? Thank you so much for taking the time to read my email. Have a great day!

Answer: If you are listening to God, God is speaking to you. The content of God’s speech is hard to decipher because this is not an ordinary conversation.

Some people wait for some big booming voice from the clouds, but that is not how God talk happens. The key to understanding what God is trying to tell you is training your inner voice. Your inner voice is the voice of your conscience. These are your moral instincts. We read about the inner voice in the Bible, I Kings 19:11-12. God is talking to the prophet Elijah,

And he said, “Go forth and stand upon the mount before the Lord. And, behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and brake in pieces the rocks before the Lord; but the Lord was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but the Lord was not in the earthquake: And after the earthquake a fire; but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice.”