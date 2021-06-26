The God Squad: Practicing some spiritual balancing

I am happy that though wracked by the same troubled soul that is the gift of her parents’ DNA, she is the writer I wished I could be. And I am happy that she is only getting started and getting better, and that I am able to help that happen, even if it is only by getting out of her way.

I am happy that he, too, is strong and steady and laughs easily and thinks more quickly than I can ever conceive, that his future is not merely bright but tangible, real and vast.

I am happy that they are mostly their mother’s children. I am most happy about that.

I am happy to be able to tell my mother I love her.

I am blessed to be loved by so many, even though I rarely return it. I somehow know it’s always there.

I am happy to be able to imagine a kind of future, any kind of future, because for what feels like a decade (because that’s what it’s been, more, truthfully) that future was six weeks at a time, then 12, then four months, now six. A new birthday is coming. I am happy to be surprised by that, to wonder what I might do with it.