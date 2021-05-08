The God Squad: Psalm 23 ... the next two words

She was smiling at her joy at being able to offer Tom this precious gift that surely cost her weeks of menial work to afford. She had nothing but she also lacked for nothing. This is not a contradiction. Even in the dust, she was able to receive a visitor with kindness and sacrificial generosity.

So, let us ask: What do you really want and what do you really lack? Do you believe that getting what you want will make you happier? Studies show that once we have enough to avoid starvation and homelessness, our happiness index does not rise with our income. People who have won the lottery report that after about a year they are just as happy as they were before they fell into a bucket of cash.

What do you really want? Now ask yourself how much of what you want do you already possess. You want to be loved and you are loved right now. You want to be healthy and you are not dead yet. You want to have something to do that you love. You already love some things and it is within your power to weave them into the fabric of your life. Saying that you lack nothing is not just some foolish sentiment. It really is the truth and all that you need now is to embrace that truth. Embracing it will actually transform you from a sheep into an (assistant!) shepherd.