The God Squad: Short psalms for study: Psalm 1

Let us learn:

1: Our best defense against evil doers is to stay away from them. By extending the advice to not walking, standing or sitting with people doing bad things, the psalmist is teaching us to stay away from them in every possible setting. Thinking that their ways will not rub off on us is naive and wrong.

2: Simply avoiding evil is not enough. We must also engage in the practice of and the study of the good. To do good things we must know what they are and to know what they are, we must study the ways of life that God has set before us.

3: The tree is the perfect metaphor for the life of the righteous in a wicked world. The tree has deep roots that seek out life-giving water. A righteous person is rooted in faith, which is hope. The tree metaphor is a bridge to these verses in the Book of Job (14:7-9), “For there is hope of a tree, that if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and its tender branches will not die. If its roots are old in the earth, even if the trunk dies in the ground, at the first scent of water it will bud and bring forth boughs like a plant.”