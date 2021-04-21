The God Squad: Suicide can never be the answer

Question: Is suicide a forgivable sin because soon I will commit it? — A

Answer: Dear "A." I beg you, I plead with you, I abjure you, I pray for you, please do not take your life!

If you wrote to me because you trust in some measure my advice and counsel, please stop reading my reply right now and do not return to reading it until you have called the suicide prevention hotline right now at 800-273-8255.

... now welcome back, dear "A."

If you are honest with yourself, you must know that every day you awaken into life after your sleep, you know deep down that your blessings exceed your burdens. We all have burdens and sorrows and fears, but we also have blessings and gifts and joys that are just as real.

You are probably in your place of despair because all your time is spent focusing on what you lack instead of what you have. You have people who love you and rely upon you. Their love and need are reasons enough to live.