The God Squad: The short Psalms for summer study: Psalm 15

This was the secret of my friendship with Father Tom Hartman. Tommy and I did not share a single ritual practice. In the springtime holidays of Passover/Easter, he ate chocolate bunnies, and I ate horseradish. Even when there were similarities between our rituals they were still different. I ate unleavened bread, but it was just bread. In the Eucharist, he ate unleavened bread that was the body of Christ. I blessed wine that was just wine, and he blessed wine that was the blood of Christ.

However, we shared in full and equal measure every ethical practice taught to us by God. Truth be told, Tommy was better than me in performing rituals and in living an ethical life, but we were on the same path up the same mountain to the same God. That was our bond. That was the secret of the God Squad. That is the meaning of Psalm 15.

One final thought: What if the abode in the tabernacle of God is not the ancient Temple of Solomon but heaven or, in Judaism, The World To Come?

There is an old rabbinic legend that when we die and our souls are brought to God the first question God will ask us is, “Were you honest in your work?” Do you think God cares more about our moral virtue or our ritual punctiliousness? I am voting for the moral life. In fact, if God lets me, I am voting twice!

