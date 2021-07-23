GRAMMAR GUY: I'm wild about words

On the other hand, maybe you know someone who’s terrified of words. I doubt you have gotten this far into my column while suffering from “logophobia” — the fear of words. Many people have a fear of speaking in public or have an aversion to speaking altogether.

Did you know there’s even a word for people who have a fear of long words? It’s called “hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia.” Weighing in at 15 syllables, this word is a tongue-in-cheek word that means the same thing as “sesquipedalophobia.”

As someone who often gets paid by the word, I have no problem extending prose to ridiculous extents.

The words we use matter, and we need to make them count. It’s no wonder people get booted from Twitter for the equivalent of yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. Just as the clothes we choose to wear on our bodies can express our identities, the words we allow to flow from our mouths and keyboards shape how people see us.

While life can often feel like a nonstop chwyrligwgan (Welsh for “merry-go-round”), our words give us the opportunity to shape it into something either awesome or awful. It’s up to you.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.

