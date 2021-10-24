GRAMMAR GUY: In celebration of cardigan season

If Mr. Rogers has taught us anything, it’s that men can wear cardigans. I know, I know — Mr. Rogers has given us much more than mere sartorial advice.

However, when fall weather rolls around, I can’t help but think of how well Rogers wore his after-work zip-up sweaters.

As autumn dawns, I get excited about college football, scalding-hot soup, pumpkin-flavored everything and warm woolen cardigans. This got me to thinking: from where do we get the word “cardigan”?

The cardigan is named after Lord Cardigan, also known as James Brundell, 7th Earl of Cardigan. Lord Cardigan won fame for his questionable leadership during the Crimean War.

In October 1854, he led his British Light Cavalry Brigade against Russian troops at the Battle of Balaclava.

Although Cardigan lost 107 out of 654 of his men, they reached the Russian battery and took out the enemy’s guns. Lord Cardigan came back without a scratch.

Capitalizing on Lord Cardigan’s military legend, clothiers began calling the knitted military jacket he and other officers wore during the war “cardigan jackets” and “cardigan waistcoats.” This term for naming an item after a person is called an eponym.