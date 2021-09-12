GRAMMAR GUY: Let's get into the weeds about similar phrases

Political policy wonks love to get into their version of “the weeds.” In this case, getting “into the weeds” means going into unnecessary detail about a policy or initiative. My opening paragraph is an example of getting “in the weeds” about milkweed. Don’t ever ask a triathlete about how his last race went, because he’ll get into the weeds about every agonizing detail of his recent competition.

Being “in the woods” means something altogether different. When someone “isn’t out of the woods yet,” it can mean she is quite ill and hasn’t gotten better yet. By this logic, being “in the woods” means someone is on death’s door or incredibly sick.

Getting “out of the woods” can also mean a person is trying to come out of a difficult situation. You might hear a person who lands a good job after being unemployed say, “I finally got out of the woods with this new job.”

In general, being in the woods or in the weeds are negative situations, unless you’re a nerdy type who, say, reads an entire column on parsing out two similar-sounding phrases.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life.

