GRAMMAR GUY: Oh, dear! How do we deal with o?

Oh, those crazy -o ending words! What are we going to do with them? Specifically, how do we know how to spell them when they become plural? And how do we make sure we don’t get a misspelled tattoo? Let’s march forward into the mess.

In college, I had a friend who wanted to honor his late grandfather by getting a tattoo. He wanted to ink “Last of the Heroes” on his arm in elegant script; however, neither he nor the tattoo artist knew how to spell the plural form of the word “hero,” so my friend got “Last of the Heros” permanently emblazoned on his forearm.

I didn’t have the heart to tell him that it wasn’t spelled right.

A “heros,” as it turns out, is a type of multicolored fish found in South American river basins. My friend’s grandfather was not the last of a species of fish.

There are some ways to know how to spell plural words ending in -o, so let’s tackle them before we all start getting poorly spelled tattoos.

If the -o word has a consonant before the “o,” the general rule is to add “es” to make the word plural.