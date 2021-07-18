GRAMMAR GUY: Spelling and expelling demonyms

On the funky side of country demonyms, folks in New Zealand are called “Kiwis” (referring to the wingless bird). People in Ivory Coast (or Côte d’Ivoire) are referred to as “Ivorians.” Locals of the Principality of Monaco call themselves “Monegasques.”

When it comes to our 50 nifty United States, we also see a combination of expected and odd demonyms. I’m from Oklahoma, so I consider myself an “Okie.” I live in Indiana, so now I’m a naturalized “Hoosier.”

While these are probably the most unusual state demonyms, I really like the “-er” state demonyms including “Connecticuter,” “Marylander” and “Mainer,” although some Mainers prefer to be called “Maineiacs.”

One of the state demonyms always makes me yawn. Are you ready? “Utahn.” It’s hard not to read or say “Utahn” without yawning shortly afterward.

Around the world, there are some fantastic demonyms for international cities, but I’d like to zoom in on some U.S. city demonyms.