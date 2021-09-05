GRAMMAR GUY:

Have you caught the Crash Blossoms’ reunion tour this summer? If you missed it, it’s because the Crash Blossoms aren’t a real band.

They sound like a mid-to-late-’90s one-hit-wonder group, whose No. 1 song was called something like “Hey Monica” or “We Met in the Chat Room.”

In fact, a “crash blossom” is something I find equally entertaining, although I would have definitely rolled the windows down and turned the radio up for “Hey Monica.”

A “crash blossom” is a news headline whose unclear wording can lead to confusing meanings.

The term got its name back in 2009 when an American editor in Japan came across a headline that read “Violinist Linked to JAL Crash Blossoms.”

The editor, after reading the headline, wondered what a “crash blossom” was. In fact, it had to do with the violinist — whose father died in an airline crash in 1985 — advancing her musical career. The headline was misleading.