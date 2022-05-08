MOTHER'S DAY: Liz Snyder says Mom as a CEO? We can't afford it!

Happy Mother’s Day.
I hope today finds you healthy, happy and celebrating with loved ones.
I also hope we can make it through today without seeing one of those news features estimating the “true value” of motherhood.
You know those stories, which pop up everywhere this time of year. They tally up all the services mothers provide for no cost to their families, things like being a chauffeur, chef, personal shopper, accountant, child-care provider, pet sitter, etc.
The folks at Salary.com factored in traditional “mom” roles — like housekeeper, dietitian and nurse — and added in newer positions, including network administrator, social media communications and something called a “recreational therapist.”
Adding it all up, the stories declare that if you had to pay someone to do a mother’s job, she’d earn something like $428,376.58 a year. That’s before taxes but still a nice compensation package.
“Parents hold the ultimate hybrid job at home. They’re CEOs, judges, academic advisers and so much more,” said Sarah Reynolds at Salary.com.
That sounds good — who couldn’t use a high-paying senior executive job with lots of perks? — but do we really want to live in a world where mothers act like CEOs? Besides the outrageous salaries, that would mean layoffs and stock options and corporate junkets ... oh, my!
Consider some of these corporate hall of shame moves:
Back in 2009, American International Group executives enjoyed a weeklong retreat at the luxurious St. Regis resort in Monarch Beach, Calif., featuring spa treatments and lavish meals. And that was less than a week after the U.S. government provided $85 billion in bailout funds — with OUR money — to the insurance giant.
Or how about those outrageous “golden parachutes” doled out to CEOs even if they tank the company?
One of those most scandalous stories happened at General Electric. Jack Welch was with GE for two decades, and before Welch stepped down, he’d spent years lying about how much he’d used company perks, including a lavish New York City apartment and company jet. When GE was forced to disclose more details about executive perks in its public filings, it was revealed that Welch made off with more than $417 million — including a payment of $9 million per year for life. That’s a lot of lightbulbs!
Welch at least put in 20 years at GE. Home Depot gave ousted CEO Bob Nardelli more than $223 million (yes MILLION) after being with the company just six years. He was forced out over — get this — a dispute over his pay! At Pfizer, CEO Hank McKinnell received more than $188 million when he left after five years, even though the drug company lost $140 billion during his five-year tenure.
The family boardroom
I shudder to think of how family meetings would operate if mothers really did operate like CEOs:
Mom: Thanks everyone for being here so bright and early on a Saturday morning. I promise we’ll get through the agenda items as quickly as possible. First up, you know we’ve been having some bottom-line issues with the family budget, so it looks like we’ll have to let some of you go.
Family: (General gasps of shock.)
Mom: We sent my Uncle Joe to a senior apartment complex. His leaving should reduce our health-care costs, plus it frees up his bedroom for a foreign exchange student. I’ve asked for someone who has experience with building decks.
Suzie: Mom, have you seen Mr. Whiskers or Spot?
Mom: We’ve downsized the family pets. Now, instead of a tabby cat and a greyhound, we have a gerbil named, Nibbles. His food bills are a fraction of those bigger, revenue-sucking animals. But be careful when feeding him, he bites.
Tommy: Uh, why is my suitcase near the front door? And who’s the guy in the uniform standing next to it?
Mom: We’re transferring you and your sister to the Wilsons down the street. We hope it will just be a temporary layoff, until the supply chain crisis eases up and inflation slows down. Until then, the Wilsons need some help with yard work and basement remodeling. That man is a security guard who will escort you outside. I know you’ve been a loyal family member for 10 years, Tommy, but we just can’t take any chances of you walking off with our Xbox.
Dad: Honey, is that a new BMW in the driveway? And a tanning bed in the living room?
Mom: Yes, dear, thanks for noticing. With all the money we’re saving by getting rid of excess family members, I treated myself to a few perks. Oh, look at the time; I’m late for golf at the country club. Thanks everyone for a great meeting. Let’s do this again sometime, maybe at my new beach house.
A world in which families operate like corporations would be a horrible place indeed.
Let’s keep that corporate culture out of our home life before we discover Grandma bought Twitter by selling off $8.4 billion worth of her shares in Tesla.
As for today, call your mom and thank her for all she’s done for you. And remember, she does it without a cushy retirement plan and a private plane.
