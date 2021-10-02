Pringle Nature Center hosting events this week

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting several “forest bathing” programs this week, starting today:
“Forest Bathing Full Walk & Tea Ceremony” is Sunday (Oct. 3), “Introduction to Forest Bathing” is Monday (Oct. 4), “Introduction to Forest Bathing” (limited mobility) is Tuesday (Oct. 5) and “Mini Forest Bathing Walk” is Wednesday (Oct. 6).
“Forest bathing” means spending time in nature.
The rewards of such time, Pringle officials said, “are not just physical but also mental and spiritual and are documented across many cultures.”
“If you’re interested in learning how to improve your well-being with a walk in the woods, join forest therapy guide Teri Knuese for a series of programs designed to help you explore nature and expand your connections with the more-than-human world while immersed in the habitats of Bristol Woods.”
Pre-registration is required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/forest-bathing for registration and more information.
Coming up:
“Tots in the Park” programs from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 7 and 9: Budding naturalists will enjoy the wonders of nature with hands-on exploration and discovery in Bristol Woods County Park. The parent-toddler “camp” is “the perfect way to get out and be active with your little one while immersed in nature.” This program, in partnership with Kenosha County Parks, is for children under the age of 5 accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required at www.pringlenc.org/tots.
A “Pringle Talks” program on growing your own microgreens at home, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13: “Join us for a talk and how-to on growing your own microgreens at home with Melody Orban. Participants will be able to make and take home their own starter kit.” Pre-registration is required. The program is for ages 16 and older. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $6 for the general public or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information.
A new “Ecocaching Challenge” is available as a self-guided adventure or staff-guided program. “Ecocaches,” much like geocaches, are treasures that can be found using GPS coordinates and receiver units. Unlike geocaches, however, ecocaches contain information and activities related to everything from birds to amphibians to prairies.
The ecocaching challenge will lead participants through the oak savanna, wetland, prairie, and forest habitats of Bristol Woods County Park. Visitors can rent PNC equipment (instructions and GPS unit with pre-loaded coordinates) for $5 per unit during open hours (please call ahead) to search for ecocaches on their own, or contact us to schedule a staff-guided program.
The ecocaching challenge is suitable for all ages, though younger treasure hunters will require adult guidance, and made possible by a Creativity by Kids grant from the Kenosha Community Foundation. Visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals or contact naturalist@pringlenc.org for more information.