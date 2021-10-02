Pringle Nature Center hosting events this week

A “Pringle Talks” program on growing your own microgreens at home, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13: “Join us for a talk and how-to on growing your own microgreens at home with Melody Orban. Participants will be able to make and take home their own starter kit.” Pre-registration is required. The program is for ages 16 and older. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $6 for the general public or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information.

A new “Ecocaching Challenge” is available as a self-guided adventure or staff-guided program. “Ecocaches,” much like geocaches, are treasures that can be found using GPS coordinates and receiver units. Unlike geocaches, however, ecocaches contain information and activities related to everything from birds to amphibians to prairies.

The ecocaching challenge will lead participants through the oak savanna, wetland, prairie, and forest habitats of Bristol Woods County Park. Visitors can rent PNC equipment (instructions and GPS unit with pre-loaded coordinates) for $5 per unit during open hours (please call ahead) to search for ecocaches on their own, or contact us to schedule a staff-guided program.

The ecocaching challenge is suitable for all ages, though younger treasure hunters will require adult guidance, and made possible by a Creativity by Kids grant from the Kenosha Community Foundation. Visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals or contact naturalist@pringlenc.org for more information.

