Relaunched Lifecourse seeks to address high infant mortality rate among African Americans

Across the nation, infant mortality rates are declining.

For African American families, however, the statistics are not so positive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in many communities, African American infants continue to be more than twice as likely to die before their first birthday as their white peers.

Studies conducted over the past 20 years have documented the phenomenon, indicating that Wisconsin has some of the highest rates of infant mortality in the nation.

And those hardest hit by infant mortality are African American families living in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.

To reduce infant mortality in Wisconsin, the Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families program was established in 2010 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, funded by the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

The mortality inequity has been identified as not about race, but racial bias causing chronic stress on mothers and compromised infant health, according to experts.