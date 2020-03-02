Relaunched Lifecourse seeks to address high infant mortality rate among African Americans

Across the nation, infant mortality rates are declining.
For African American families, however, the statistics are not so positive.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, in many communities, African American infants continue to be more than twice as likely to die before their first birthday as their white peers.
Studies conducted over the past 20 years have documented the phenomenon, indicating that Wisconsin has some of the highest rates of infant mortality in the nation.
And those hardest hit by infant mortality are African American families living in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.
To reduce infant mortality in Wisconsin, the Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families program was established in 2010 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, funded by the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
The mortality inequity has been identified as not about race, but racial bias causing chronic stress on mothers and compromised infant health, according to experts.
“Both the data and our conversations with African American families confirmed that chronic stress induced by discrimination and institutional racism plays a significant role in women’s health across time, and that addressing the burden of chronic stress should be our new priority,” said Gina Green-Harris, LIHF director.
Infant mortality issues include both “implicit bias” and financial struggles, said Atifa Robinson, Kenosha area social service professional.
“(African American) mothers go to a doctor with a problem and feel the doctor isn’t hearing them,” she said in recent interview. “They have a preconceived, implicit bias that African American women are strong and don’t need help.”
As a result, physical issues go untreated, resulting in chronic stress, which can lead to poor infant outcomes and sometimes mental illness for the mother, Robinson said.
“It might have been something as simple as (high blood pressure) or postpartum depression, but the doctor didn’t run appropriate tests.”
Creating effective change, however, has been a challenge, said organization spokeswoman Vivian King.
“Many doctors (still) don’t have soft skills, like listening to mothers,” Robinson said.
Lifecourse relaunched
This spring, 10 years after it first began, LIHF has regrouped, with a relaunch effort known informally as “LIHF 2.0.”
King refers to the approach as an “asset-based community development model to address chronic stress.”
Armed with this renewed focus, LIHF is starting Community Conversations that invite the public to learn about the issues and take action in their lives.
Robinson, former family manager for Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, was selected to represent Kenosha County in raising awareness and brokering solutions for infant mortality in our area.
Throughout March, community education and discussions are slated for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee.
The Community Conversations will discuss chronic stress and improving access to health-care resources, Robinson said.
“With LIHF, families can have those discussions like, ‘I can’t get to my doctor,’ or ‘I can’t pay my co-pay’ or ‘I have to wait a month to see my doctor,’” Robinson said.
The concept includes finding out where existing services may be failing families, she said.
LIHF is not just about providing more services but to “make a pathway for families to access available resources.”
Wednesday event
LIHF will host its first public relaunch with a Community Conversation on Wednesday, March 4, in Kenosha. Invited to attend are the general public, policymakers and representatives from area agencies.
“We’ll be presenting LIHF to let people know they have a voice in Kenosha,” Robinson said.
The dinner and discussion will cover chronic stress and racial inequity, she said. “It will be about education and awareness, and we really want input.”
Robinson hopes that “real-world issues” will also be brought up at the event.
“We want ideas at the table — not just LIHF’s ideas, but we’re looking for other voices to identify the gaps and barriers surrounding infant mortality wherever they are.”
