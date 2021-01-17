This 'band of brothers' has lasted more than six decades

Jim Hanson knows one thing above others: “Life is so much better with good friends.”
Lucky for him, Hanson still maintains close friendships that started in kindergarten, some 65 years ago.
Apparently, Hanson and his fellow “Five Musketeers” — Greg Swartz, Tim Conway, Bob Martin and Gilbert Llanas — didn’t get the memo that men are terrible at forming, and maintaining, friendships.
The original group of five friends started at the former St. Thomas Aquinas grade school where “we all went through eight years together.” Being a small parish school, all the kids knew one another.
Later, the fab five attended St. Joseph High School, where the friend group expanded to more than 25 guys before they graduated in 1969.
“My daughters ask me how we’ve stayed close all these years,” Hanson said over the phone last week. “They’ve been out of school for decades and have kept in touch with a couple friends, but not this big group like we do. When they ask me how to do it, I tell them ‘you have to work at and not be afraid to reach out to people.’”
That reaching out kept the friends connected after high school.
“Right out of college in the ‘70s, our friends went to New York, California and Philadelphia,” Hanson said. “We stayed in touch by phone calls and by visiting each other, especially over the holidays when everyone would come home.”
For several years, Hanson was one of the “far flung” Musketeers. He and his wife, Toni, lived in Chicago and Philadelphia before moving back to Kenosha 11 years ago.
“This friend group is coast to coast,” he added, “with annual trips for Chicago Cubs Spring Training games and golfing in Arizona and other get-togethers. Now, it’s monthly Zoom calls due to the pandemic.”
Though the Zoom gatherings aren’t as personal as physically being together, Hanson sees one long-term benefit to meeting remotely.
“When we couldn’t get together face-to-face, we started including the out-of-town guys,” he said. “Even when we can meet again, I think we’ll still have those guys joining us via Zoom.”
Started young
Hanson and his friends say a key to their close bond is “the old parish school system in Kenosha. We all grew up and did our First Communion together and were altar boys. We played parochial school sports and CYO sports and went to CYO dances. Even if we weren’t close neighbors, we were all in the same group. We played sports against the other local parishes and that expanded the group, too.”
Going to a Catholic school wasn’t a requirement for this bunch, however.
“As we got to know more guys, we also had friends in the group who went to Bradford and Tremper, too.”
The bottom line, he said, is friendship.
“We were always there for each other, through the ups and downs of life,” Hanson said. “We all have troubles, but your friends are always there to back you up — and make fun of you and laugh. Also, your friends are the ones who will tell you things you need to hear.”
The friendships continued — and expanded — as the men got married and started families of their own.
“Our wives know all our stories as well as we do,” Hanson said, laughing and adding, “The wives’ versions are more accurate now. We embellish our stories over the years. Those ‘boring stories of glory days,’ as Bruce Springsteen says.”
Overall, Hanson and his pals are happy to still be together after all these years, even if it’s over computer screens during a global pandemic.
“Some of us have had health problems,” he said, “but knock-on-wood, the original Five Musketeers are still alive and in good health as we’re all turning 70. Our friend group at large has lost a few members over the years, but most of the guys are doing well.”
One for all and all for one!
And about that name: The Five Musketeers. It’s wasn’t always a term of endearment, Hanson said.
“My older brother gave us that name,” he explained. “He was our Boy Scout leader, and he called us that — not because he was happy with us! We were usually doing something wrong at the time.”
More than six decades later, the Musketeers’ bond remains as strong as ever. One for all and all for one, indeed.