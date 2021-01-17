This 'band of brothers' has lasted more than six decades

The bottom line, he said, is friendship.

“We were always there for each other, through the ups and downs of life,” Hanson said. “We all have troubles, but your friends are always there to back you up — and make fun of you and laugh. Also, your friends are the ones who will tell you things you need to hear.”

The friendships continued — and expanded — as the men got married and started families of their own.

“Our wives know all our stories as well as we do,” Hanson said, laughing and adding, “The wives’ versions are more accurate now. We embellish our stories over the years. Those ‘boring stories of glory days,’ as Bruce Springsteen says.”

Overall, Hanson and his pals are happy to still be together after all these years, even if it’s over computer screens during a global pandemic.

“Some of us have had health problems,” he said, “but knock-on-wood, the original Five Musketeers are still alive and in good health as we’re all turning 70. Our friend group at large has lost a few members over the years, but most of the guys are doing well.”

One for all and all for one!