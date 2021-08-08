Up, up and away: Flying the (mostly) friendly skies again

Different: People are gladly paying outrageous airport prices — $8 for a small black coffee! — because they’re so happy to be traveling again.

Same: All the other planes seem to be going to better destinations — Orlando, home of Disney World, and Los Angeles, home of Hollywood stars. But it could have been worse; while I was heading to Atlanta, the folks one gate over were flying to Toledo. (Which I’m sure is a lovely city.)

Different: On the plane, you hold up one, two, or three fingers to order your beverage of choice, instead of talking through a mask. Coming soon: Improv theater at 18,000 feet in the air!

Same: My bag will be the last one to show up on the luggage carousel. And before you ask why I check luggage at all: Bags fly free on Southwest Airline, and the bargain hunter in me just can’t ignore that offer.

Different: Tearful airport greetings start with “I haven’t seen you in two years!” as family and friends hug each other.