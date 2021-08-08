Up, up and away: Flying the (mostly) friendly skies again

After being grounded for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are taking to the skies again — and clogging our once-empty airports.
I took my first flight in 15 months in late May, traveling from Milwaukee to Atlanta for my nephew’s high school graduation.
While some things had changed since I last boarded a plane in the “before times” of 2019, flying is weirdly exactly the same and also wildly different at the same time.
Here’s how air travel in 2021 feels:
Same: The guy in front of me in the TSA security line has several individually packaged bags of his personal snack mix blend, which he must carefully (and slowly) place into the TSA bins.
Different: Everyone’s wearing masks. Don’t argue about it; just do it.
Same: Once you’ve cleared the long security line, you discover your flight’s gate is the farthest one from where you’re standing. Of course it is!
Different: People in the airport chat casually about being “shot.” Mercifully, it has nothing to do with our epidemic of gun violence and everything to do with staying safe by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Same: I don’t have to use the restroom. Really, I don’t. Until I’m seated on the plane. Now I have to calculate what will last longer: My bladder or a flight to Atlanta.
Different: People are gladly paying outrageous airport prices — $8 for a small black coffee! — because they’re so happy to be traveling again.
Same: All the other planes seem to be going to better destinations — Orlando, home of Disney World, and Los Angeles, home of Hollywood stars. But it could have been worse; while I was heading to Atlanta, the folks one gate over were flying to Toledo. (Which I’m sure is a lovely city.)
Different: On the plane, you hold up one, two, or three fingers to order your beverage of choice, instead of talking through a mask. Coming soon: Improv theater at 18,000 feet in the air!
Same: My bag will be the last one to show up on the luggage carousel. And before you ask why I check luggage at all: Bags fly free on Southwest Airline, and the bargain hunter in me just can’t ignore that offer.
Different: Tearful airport greetings start with “I haven’t seen you in two years!” as family and friends hug each other.
Most importantly the same: Pandemic or not, the best flight is an uneventful flight. Everyone gets on and off the ground safely. And that’s much more important than getting stuck in the middle seat or getting hung up in the TSA lines.