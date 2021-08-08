WATCH NOW: New to the National Park craze? Start small

If you’re new to this national park craze, consider starting small.
Really small.
The smallest U.S. national park — located in Hot Springs, Ark. — is an easy driving trip from the Kenosha area.
The park was established 100 years ago, on March 4, 1921, and covers a small area in the city that shares its name.
The park developed along with the historic spas, taking advantage of natural hot springs in this valley of the rugged Ouachita Mountains.
On one side of the town’s main street, you have the national park sites — the visitors center, located in the 1915 Fordyce Bathhouse historic spa, and the other surviving historic buildings.
On the other side of the street are attractions you’d find in Wisconsin Dells and other tourist towns — Duck boat tours, a gangster museum and many, many places to buy T-shirts and other fun stuff.
In other words, a visit to Hot Springs can satisfy history buffs and travelers whose main pursuit is collecting souvenirs (the tackier, the better).
Note: We didn’t reserve any spa services in one of the two historic bathhouses still in operation. If you want to experience a hot springs spa day, book in advance online; those spots fill up quickly.
We did, however, hike up to Hot Springs Mountain for views of the surrounding area and enjoy lunch at the Superior Bathhouse, which is now a brewery. Yes, you can enjoy beer made with local spring water. That itself is worth the drive from Wisconsin!
Chicago connection: Look up at the eagles perched atop columns at the park’s formal entrance. They are the work of Edward Kemeys, who also created the bronze lions who stand guard outside the Art Institute of Chicago.
Fun facts:The water in the hot springs fell as rain more than 4,400 years ago — at about the same time aliens were building the pyramids in Egypt.
The national park’s famous hot springs water gushes out at the rate of 700,000 gallons each day, adding up to a lot of hot showers. After being on the road all day, that was most welcome.