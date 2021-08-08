WATCH NOW: New to the National Park craze? Start small

If you’re new to this national park craze, consider starting small.

Really small.

The smallest U.S. national park — located in Hot Springs, Ark. — is an easy driving trip from the Kenosha area.

The park was established 100 years ago, on March 4, 1921, and covers a small area in the city that shares its name.

The park developed along with the historic spas, taking advantage of natural hot springs in this valley of the rugged Ouachita Mountains.

On one side of the town’s main street, you have the national park sites — the visitors center, located in the 1915 Fordyce Bathhouse historic spa, and the other surviving historic buildings.

On the other side of the street are attractions you’d find in Wisconsin Dells and other tourist towns — Duck boat tours, a gangster museum and many, many places to buy T-shirts and other fun stuff.

In other words, a visit to Hot Springs can satisfy history buffs and travelers whose main pursuit is collecting souvenirs (the tackier, the better).