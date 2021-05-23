WATCH NOW: Artist Kathy Kerner enjoys surprising people with her work

Artist Kathy Kerner enjoys surprising people with her artwork.

Her latest exhibit — “Evolving Village People” — is on display through May 30 at the Anderson Arts Center on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Kerner, a retired art teacher who lives in the Town of Burlington, creates sculptures, and many of them are people with the head of animals.

The show is “a collection of quirky characters who seem to be mutations of both animals and people surviving together as best they can,” Kerner said.

Her sculptures are “often considered whimsical and fun.”

But what seems at first to be lighthearted can conceal a deeper meaning.

As Kerner explains: “What appears to be innocent often holds a deeper meaning. This could be a kind, gentle soul who hides stronger, negative emotion. For instance, my sculpture, ‘Lady with Sunflower Dress,’ is an elegant, Victorian era woman who hides a knife in her purse. Yet she waves a red handkerchief to get male attention.

“As people engage with my art,” she said, “they can come up with their own interpretations. I like to work in some humor in my pieces; usually some twisted humor.”

