WATCH NOW: Artist Kathy Kerner enjoys surprising people with her work
“Village People” open through May 30

WATCH NOW: Artist Kathy Kerner enjoys surprising people with her work

Artist Kathy Kerner enjoys surprising people with her artwork.

Her latest exhibit — “Evolving Village People” — is on display through May 30 at the Anderson Arts Center on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Kerner, a retired art teacher who lives in the Town of Burlington, creates sculptures, and many of them are people with the head of animals.

The show is “a collection of quirky characters who seem to be mutations of both animals and people surviving together as best they can,” Kerner said.

Her sculptures are “often considered whimsical and fun.”

But what seems at first to be lighthearted can conceal a deeper meaning.

As Kerner explains: “What appears to be innocent often holds a deeper meaning. This could be a kind, gentle soul who hides stronger, negative emotion. For instance, my sculpture, ‘Lady with Sunflower Dress,’ is an elegant, Victorian era woman who hides a knife in her purse. Yet she waves a red handkerchief to get male attention.

“As people engage with my art,” she said, “they can come up with their own interpretations. I like to work in some humor in my pieces; usually some twisted humor.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Though Kerner used to do painting, she “kept going back to clay. I like building things, and, with sculptures and my big concrete pieces, I have to come up with solutions to keep something from falling over. That’s the engineering part. I also mix my own glazes and my own stains; that’s the chemistry part. I just jump right in there and make it all work.”

Evolving works

Over her 25 years as a career artist, Kerner has tried different methods and mediums.

“I started with human-like gestured vases, which had a social expression,” she said. “In college, I learned the art of raku and was hooked for life. Always the risk taker, I tried horsehair pots, raku and sagger. These processes often create cracks beyond repair. What some see as imperfections others call character. Digging through charred ashes to find the hidden beauty motivates me and brings me back to my early Arizona experiences.”

When people view her works, she said, “Often the reaction of the viewer is laughter. People recognize the absurdity of the character. I look for irony — you see something that looks sweet but then again it might be cynical, too.”

Her show “Evolving Village People” at the Anderson Arts Center is a collection of what Kerner calls “characters who are evolving together. These sculptures look like they would be village people.”

She suggests aspiring artists “push themselves outside their comfort zones. You should have no fear of expressing yourself.”

Everyone, she added, “is born with creativity. You have to be yourself and figure out who you are and feel comfortable with your own style. Don’t make excuses; just put yourself out there.”

“Eventually it all comes together,” she said.

If you go

What: "Evolving Village People," works by Burlington artist Kathy Kerner, along with solo shows featuring works by Kathy Brand, Gabriela Pettit and Chuck Weber. They are all solo show award winners from the Anderson Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Juried Show. Also featured: works the Racine Art Guild, plus artist Genevieve Gerou.

Where: Anderson Arts Center 6603 Third Ave.

When: Through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. 

Cost: Admission is free.

COVID-19 rules: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask.

More information: 262-653-0481 or www.kempercenter.com

Artist Kathy Kerner: 5-second bio

Grew up: In the Phoenix, Az., area. That's where she first starting playing around with clay. "I spent many summers up in the mountains observing the desert’s dry, cracked clay that held texture and lines," she said. "I was intrigued by Earth's natural art. The beautiful fissures are from drying clay. While I have worked in other mediums in past years, I always returned to the clay."

Education: Kerner has a degree in art therapy from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee and an art education certificate from UW-Whitewater.

Teaching career: She taught art for 20 years at the Norris School for boys. As she explains, "It is in the Mukwonago area and is both a residential and a day student school for boys 11 to 18 years old, who are either adjudicated or expelled from their school district. That's where my degree in art therapy came in handy."

Art exhibits: Kerner has showed her artwork at both indoor and outdoor art fairs and museums. Her work has been exhibited in New Mexico, Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin.

