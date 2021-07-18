WATCH NOW: Live theater sparks joy for “Oedipus Rex” performers

Here’s something you don’t expect to find in a Greek tragedy: Joy.
But that’s what happens when you get a bunch of theater folks together to put on a show after a year in which the only live theater was happening remotely over a Zoom connection.
Fleeing Artists Theatre are staging a production of the Greek tragedy “Oedipus Rex” continuing this afternoon and running next weekend at at the Lincoln Park Flower Garden, 6900 18th Ave.
Forget all the gore and political battles in “Oedipus Rex” and let us — along with the production cast and crew — just focus on all that happiness for a moment:
Director Kimberly Laberge: “It’s been fantastic to be together with people again. And it’s such a beautiful setting. There’s real joy in that.”
Besides her happiness at working with other people again, Laberge said rehearsing and performing in a public park adds its own quirks to the process.
“People are always strolling past,” she said, standing near the outdoor “Oedipus” stage, perched at the edge of the flower garden. “It really draws their attention when they hear people howling Greek poetry. How often do you hear that?”
Actor Cory Fitzsimmons (Oedipus): “I spent a year doing no shows at all, so when I saw the audition notice for this show, I was thrilled,” he said. “I was happy to get any role, just to get back into live theater.”
Performing a Greek tragedy from 429 B.C. has added meaning after a COVID-interrupted year, he said. “For our first theater show in over a year, we’re doing a show that starts at the roots of theater itself. And it’s in such a beautiful place; what could be better?”
Actress Jaime Churchill (Jocasta): “I love telling stories,” she said, “and am so happy to be back doing a live show.”
Performing in a public park “is so fun. This is the way theater was originally done. It’s a beautiful setting, and the play is a good introduction to the world of classical Greek theater.”
The park setting also, she added, “reminds actors that we have to be loud enough to be heard over cars, disc golf and basketball going on nearby. That’s a fun concern to have.”
Actor Jon Goltz (Reporter): “This is so nice to do after a year of Zoom shows,” he said, smiling broadly before the July 13 rehearsal. Doing theater virtually, he said, was a poor substitute for live interaction.
Actress Gabriella Martinez (Journalist and Ismene): Before we talked about “Oedipus Rex,” we paused to reflect on her status as someone who moved to Kenosha (in 2015) from Phoenix. Talk about your divided NBA Finals loyalties! Ever the actress, Martinez insists she’s happy for both teams as they battle for the championship.
And now back to performing theater in a park: “People walk past all the time and ask what’s going on,” she said. “In that way, the setting is its own form of advertising.”
The Friday and Saturday performances start at 6 p.m. and, as they neared the end of a recent rehearsal, she said, “There were fireflies all around us, and the streetlights were coming on. It was very dramatic and really fit the mood of the play.”
Actor Dominick Knox (Journalist and Diplomat): He worked at Wal-Mart until very recently and still finds the whole experience unsettling when he’s walking around other people without wearing a face mask. “But we’re all vaccinated,” he said of the play’s cast and crew.
“After a year of hearing how deadly this virus is, it’s wonderful but a little strange to be outside, doing live theater,” he said. “But mostly, it’s wonderful.”
Producer Alex Metalsky: Being outside allows the actors to “feel connected to the audience. All the barriers are removed; we’re right in front of them, just using our natural voices. We’re doing what our ancestors did, performing under the sun in nature.”
Actress Eleanor Wells (Farmhand and Antigone): This is her first outdoor show “and I’m still not quite used to seeing people walk past us while we’re rehearsing,” she said with a laugh.
Though the show was written centuries ago, it is still relatable today, she said. “Human nature is still human nature. It’s universal to wonder how much are you in control of your life and how much is fate?”
Working with other actors “feels so good,” she said. “While a lot of people have read ‘Oedipus Rex’ in school, to see it performed on a stage really brings the show to life.”
And if that show happens to feature themes of incest, murder and revenge?
Well ... the “Oedipus Rex” team said there’s joy to be found even in such a dark tale.
Look to the flowers, the fireflies, the disc golfers and the simple joy of coming together with other people.