WATCH NOW: Live theater sparks joy for “Oedipus Rex” performers

And now back to performing theater in a park: “People walk past all the time and ask what’s going on,” she said. “In that way, the setting is its own form of advertising.”

The Friday and Saturday performances start at 6 p.m. and, as they neared the end of a recent rehearsal, she said, “There were fireflies all around us, and the streetlights were coming on. It was very dramatic and really fit the mood of the play.”

Actor Dominick Knox (Journalist and Diplomat): He worked at Wal-Mart until very recently and still finds the whole experience unsettling when he’s walking around other people without wearing a face mask. “But we’re all vaccinated,” he said of the play’s cast and crew.

“After a year of hearing how deadly this virus is, it’s wonderful but a little strange to be outside, doing live theater,” he said. “But mostly, it’s wonderful.”

Producer Alex Metalsky: Being outside allows the actors to “feel connected to the audience. All the barriers are removed; we’re right in front of them, just using our natural voices. We’re doing what our ancestors did, performing under the sun in nature.”