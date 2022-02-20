 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Restaurant Week

WATCH NOW: What's for dinner? Kenosha Restaurant Week specials

Restaurant Week options include a wide range of price points, from discounts on sub sandwiches to elaborate four-course feasts and specialty cocktails. Participating businesses and their specials are:

Apis, 614 56th St. has a $15 brunch special, plus small plates and cocktails for $20 or $35.

Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., offers a three-course $30 dinner, including a beverage, appetizer, entree and dessert.

Beef Jerky Experience, 11211 120th Ave. (at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets) is offering a free bag of popcorn or peanuts when you buy three bags of jerky.

The Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., has a “Pick Two” lunch special, with soup and sandwich options and a “Pick Three” dinner special, with soup, an entree and dessert.

The Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., offers a $10 lunch or $20 dinner special — featuring (what else?) bratwurst.

Bristol 45 Diner, 8321 200th Ave. in Bristol, offers $11 breakfast items, $12 lunch specials and $13 dinners.

The Buzz, 5621 Sixth Ave., has $10 breakfast specials and $10 lunch sandwiches.

Captain’s Mike’s Beer & Burger Bar, 5118 Sixth Ave., offers breakfast, lunch and dinner specials from $10-$30. There’s also a “Take and Make Mac ‘n’ Cheese Kit” for $14 that serves four to six people.

Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road, offers a $35 dinner for two, with two entrees, soup and salad.

Century Pub & Eatery, 5511 Sixth Ave., has $10 lunch and $20 dinner options, including a cocktail at dinner.

Choo Choo Charlie’s Shriner Diner, 5414 13th Ave. (inside the Metra Station), features $10 breakfast for two and $10 or $15 lunch for two specials.

El Camino Kitchen, 9900 77th St. has $10 and $11 lunch combos and dinner specials for $18-$21.

Franks Diner, 508 58th St., has breakfast and lunch specials under $10.

Gordon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 5703 Sixth Ave., has a $10.99 burger combo special. Plus, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, appetizers are half-price.

Hobnob Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge, 277 Sheridan Road, is offering “Retro Dinners” for $22. (Not available Friday or Saturday.)

Iguana Wana Mexican Grill, 9080 76th St., offers $10.95 and $12 lunch options and $15 and $20 dinner specials.

The Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St., has a $25 four-course dinner.

Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in Kenosha, 5836 A 75th St., and Somers, 3625 Market Lane, are offering $2 off a giant sub during Restaurant Week.

Johnny’Z Pour House, 10936 Sheridan Road, offers specials for brunch ($10), lunch ($10) and dinner ($20). Take-out options include Simba’s Hot Beef and mac ‘n’ cheese.

Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57th St., offers a $20 “take and heat” Family Potato Party special, plus a $10 lunch special and a $20 four-course dinner special.

Kenosha Brewing Co., 4017 80th St., has $10, $12 and $22 food specials and a take-home 6-pack of their craft beer for $6.

Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., has a $30 dinner for two, along with fish fry, burger and cocktail specials.

La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Road, has lunch/brunch and dinner specials.

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant, 4031 52nd St., offers a $15 lunch for two, $25 dinner for two and $30 fajitas for two, plus drink specials.

Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries, 5145 Sheridan Road, has a buy-two, get-one-free offer for Mama P’s Ho Ho Cakes, plus $2 off a six pack of Mama P’s Chocolate-Covered Strawberries.

Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W. Frontage Road, has a $12 lunch special that includes several options.

Mason’s Eatery & Pub, 7000 74th St., has $11 breakfast and lunch options.

Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., is offering a “three for $12” Combo Special.

Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave., offers a $10 lunch special, a $15 dinner special and a $40 dinner-for-two special (also available for carryout).

Sandy’s Popper, 5503 Sixth Ave., has a buy-one, get-one-free ice cream special and a Popcorn Pack special for $15.

Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave., offers $10 brunch options, plus a $35 three-course dinner special.

Scoops Ice Cream & Candy, 5711 Eighth Ave., offers a $20 “Eats and Sweets” combo with soup, ice cream and fudge.

Silver Spoon Gastropub & Pizzeria, 101 S. Second St. in Silver Lake, has a $15 “Philly Combo” special and a $40 meal for two.

Soon’s Sushi Café, 2100 54th St., has $1 off sushi rolls (up to 10 rolls per order).

Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors, 3203 52nd St., has a $10.99 lunch special and a $19.99 “Take and Make” Dinner for Two.

tg’s Restaurant & Pub, 4120 Seventh Ave., has a $20 Sunday Brunch for Two and a $35 Dinner for Two.

The 1844 Table & Mash, 5706 Eighth Ave. (inside The Stella Hotel), has a buy-one dinner entrée, get-one for half-price special, plus specials on bottles of wine.

The Cafe at The Stella, 5706 Eighth Ave., offers a $10 lunch special, plus a free medium cup of coffee each day of Restaurant Week.

The Coffee Pot, 4914 Seventh Ave., offers $10 specials for breakfast and lunch.

The Daily Dose, 6010 40th Ave., offers breakfast specials and a lunch “Triple Play” for $10.95.

The Down Town’r Saloon, 707 56th St. has a $10 Tamale Plate and a $20 chicken and rib dinner.

The Garage Sports & Burger Bar, 3001 60th St., has a $10 cheeseburger offer and $15 Burger of the Week Special.

The Red Oak Restaurant, 4410 200th Ave. in Bristol, offers $10 brunch specials and $30 dinners.

The Spot Drive-In, 2117 75th St., has a $10 lunch and a $20 dinner for two.

Trolley Dogs, 5501 Sixth Ave., offers a $10 lunch for two and $20 dinner for two.

Tuscany Bistro Bar & Grill, 7410 118th Ave., offers a $35 three-course dinner for two.

Twisted Cuisine, 7546 Sheridan Road, has a $35 four-course dinner.

Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., offers $10 breakfast (Saturday and Sunday), $10 lunch or dinner (Saturday-Thursday) and a $20 Friday dinner.

Valeo’s Pizza Kitchen, 5021 30th Ave., offers a 14-inch one-topping pizza for $9.99, plus daily lunch and dinner specials.

Villa D’Carlo, 5140 Sixth Ave., offers a special Restaurant Week menu.

Waterfront Warehouse, 3322 Sheridan Road, offers specials for lunch ($12) and dinner ($22).

Wine Knot Bar & Bistro, 5611 Sixth Ave., has a $35 three-course dinner special.

Important item to note: If you’re enjoying dine-in specials at a big discount, you should still tip your server based on what the full price would have been. Seriously.

Now, get out there and eat up!

Here's the scoop

What: Kenosha Restaurant Week, hosted by Visit Kenosha 

When: Daily through Feb. 27

Where: At 53 Kenosha County businesses

How it works: Each venue creates its own special offers, with options for in-person dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner; carryout specials; and packaged treats. During Restaurant Week, you simply visit/order from participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. No tickets, passes or coupons are required.

More information: Find more about the participating businesses and special offers at visitkenosha.com/rw

Dine & Win: There are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha's Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw

Eating out, giving back

During Restaurant Week, diners are asked to consider making a donation to the Shalom Center — Kenosha’s only homeless shelter, largest food pantry and longest running nightly meal program — or the Sharing Center — which serves the needs of Western Kenosha County families: homelessness, housing, hunger and more.

Also, some of the participating Restaurant Week venues are doing their own promotions with local nonprofits, including:

  • Apis Restaurant: Help us support the Kenosha County Food Bank with our Food Drive and Donation Jar.
  • Ashling on the Lough: Make-a-Wish Monday, 5% of our sales on Feb. 21 go to help a child with cancer.
  • El Camino Kitchen: $1 from every margarita (regular price) sold during Restaurant Week will be donated to the Kenosha County Food Bank.
  • Jersey Mike’s Subs Kenosha and Somers locations: $1 from every Giant Sub sold during Kenosha Restaurant Week will be donated to Safe Harbor Humane Society. Jersey Mike’s Kenosha/Somers will also match the first $1,000 raised between the two stores to add to this donation.
  • La Fogata Mexican Grill: $1 from every margarita (regular price) sold during Restaurant Week will be donated to the Kenosha County Food Bank.
  • Sandy’s Popper: 10% of all gift card purchases during Restaurant Week will be donated to the Shalom Center.
  • Sazzy B: Help us support the Kenosha County Food Bank by giving to our Food Drive or Donation Jar.
  • The Red Oak Restaurant: We'll be donating $1 per guest to the Sharing Center during Restaurant Week.
  • Tuscany Bistro Bar & Grill: 10% from Restaurant Week specials food sales will be donated to Women and Children’s Horizons.
  • Twisted Cuisine: $1 from all specialty cocktails orders during Restaurant Week will be donated to the Shalom Center.
  • Waterfront Warehouse: $1 from every margarita (regular price) sold during Restaurant Week will be donated to the Kenosha County Food Bank.
