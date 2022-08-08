LMI Packaging Partners With Local Students to Provide Good Paying Jobs and Tuition Assistance

Local business LMI Packaging, located at 8911 102nd St. in Pleasant Prairie, has partnered with Kenosha’s three local colleges to provide good paying jobs, real world work experience, and tuition benefits for college students. Since LMI Packaging’s official launch of their college program in May of 2021, LMI has employed about 25 students - Four students from Gateway Technical College, one student from Parkside, and the rest of the students have come from Carthage College.

“After reaching out to our local schools, President Swallow of Carthage College responded almost immediately,” said JP Moran, CEO of LMI Packaging, “He was here at LMI within a week. The Carthage group has been phenomenal in helping launch this program.”

Students can take jobs in the ink room, as a press helper, or in die cutting. LMI also works with students to help them discover additional interests in other areas of the company, such as finance or marketing, when necessary. Students participating in the LMI college program are paid an hourly wage that is significantly higher than what they may typically make in a retail or hospitality setting – Then, an additional hourly wage is put aside for the student’s tuition, about $6 per hour. At the beginning of each college semester, the total saved by LMI Packaging is pulled and paid directly to participating student's tuition.

Carthage College Senior, Lydia Siegler, has been participating in LMI’s college program since the program’s official launch. Siegler is currently working towards a Major in Biology with a Business Administration Minor. “This experience has opened me up to the manufacturing field as a whole,” said Seigler, “Pursuing a biology major, this opportunity with LMI has opened me up to biotech manufacturing as a future career possibility. It has been really great having the opportunity to expand beyond the passions I’ve already discovered, and find new things that I’m good at and enjoy.” Lydia currently works three days a week in the ink room, and two days in the finance department.

“The students bring such an upbeat energy to the company,” Said Moran, “There is something about young people that brings out this want to help, and to teach, in our employees. A lot of our longstanding employees have done a phenomenal job in mentoring these young folks. It has brought up the level of fun and engagement on the floor.” LMI works to expose students to diversity, teamwork opportunities, and cross generational workforces that may not always be accessible in the classroom.

President Swallow of Carthage College also expressed the benefits they have seen since partnering with LMI Packaging. “It’s been tremendous. For some students who previously weren’t working, it has made a significant financial difference to them. Some students who were working in industries that pay less, have also seen a significant increase in income since joining LMI,” said President Swallow, “It has absolutely lessened the financial anxiety of our participating students. LMI is standing behind the students to work, but also to be educated.”