Local 7-Year-Old Girl Raises over $400 for Ukrainian Children Affected by War

7-year-old Madison Babel loves gym class, crafting, playing with her friends, and raising monarch butterflies. Madison also has a big heart for helping those in need.

“Every summer we choose a way to give back,” shared Madison’s mother, Stephanie Hagen, “One year we held a fundraiser gathering school supplies, another time for the Pleasant Prairie canine unit… Madison has always had a soft spot for helping others. ” This year, the situation in Ukraine caught Madison’s attention.

“I connected with our neighbors, Dorthoy and Jim Kennedy, to see if they had any information on how we could help,” shared Madison’s grandfather, Mel Babel, “I knew that their son lives in Poland, so I figured they could be a good resource.”

Madison’s summer fundraising goal became helping out the Ukrainian children that have been displaced to Polish orphanages due to the current war in their home country. “We were so very happy when Mel came to us with Madison’s fundraising idea,” said neighbor, Dorthoy Kennedy, “It’s wonderful to see someone so young want to help out.”

Dorthoy Kennedy moved to the United States from Poland in 1973. “My son, David, was born here, but I was sending him to Poland to spend summers with my mom while he was growing up. He fell in love with the country,” said Dorthoy, “Once David graduated from studying medicine, he decided to go back to Europe to teach others English, since he was bilingual and saw my struggle to learn (English) when I first came to America.”

David has lived in Europe for 20 years now, and currently works as a tour guide at Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp in Poland. “Since the war began, so many Ukrainians have had to come to Poland for safety,” said Dorthoy, “So David and his fiancé immediately became involved in helping those displaced by the war in any way that they could.”

Mel, Dorthoy, and Jim then joined forces to help Madison reach her summer fundraising goal of helping displaced Ukrainian children coming to Poland for refuge. Mel purchased the soda, juice, and water for Madison to sell, and Dorthoy and Jim worked with their son David to coordinate the donation. Since the first donation was made, Dorthoy, Madison, and Mel have received cards, letters, and pictures from the children directly affected by the Kenosha community’s generous donations.

“I think these donations help more than we could ever know,” said Dorthoy, “They help children that don’t have any normalcy in their lives right now.“ Madison, although shy during her interview, knows that her efforts have made a significant positive impact on the lives of less fortunate children.

In total, Madison was able to raise $404 for Ukrainian children currently being housed in Polish orphanages. Dorthoy shared that each US dollar is equal to about four Polish zloty, making that donation very significant. It takes only a day or two for the donations to go from Madison’s flowery blue bag, to the hands of the Polish orphanages.

“We’ve seen incredible generosity from our community,” said Mel, “We’ve had people stop and give Madison $50, or $100, and not even want a drink.”

While Madison is busy getting ready for school to start up within the next few weeks, she still has enough product to host one more fundraising event before her schedule is filled up with schoolwork, and of course, gym class.

“My biggest goal ever would be $600,” shared Madison. She feels optimistic that she can reach her goal before summer comes to a close. While Madison and her family haven’t chosen a date yet, they expect to hold another fundraising event within the next two weeks, located on the 7900 block of Pershing Avenue.

“I hope this teaches Madison and others to have compassion, and understanding towards other people who are less fortunate,” said Mel Babel, “We have been blessed in life. We’re blessed to have grandchildren that think about others.”