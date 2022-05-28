WATCH NOW: Local boy, 9, donates stuffed animals to children in need in lieu of birthday gifts

For his ninth birthday on May 16, Hunter Peterson had one request: No presents, please.

In fact, Hunter had the same request on his eighth birthday, and his seventh, too. For the third year, Hunter has made the decision to forgo his birthday gifts for something bigger — to bring a little comfort to children who could potentially be facing some of the scariest moments of their lives.

For the past three years, Hunter has asked his friends and family for new stuffed animals of any kind in lieu of traditional birthday presents. He then donates the furry friends to the Kenosha Police Department for children in need.

“I came up with this idea, because my daycare has always taught me to help people who are less fortunate than us, and to treat people with less than you the same as you’d treat anyone else,” Hunter said. “I just want other kids to feel safe, happy and not lonely. I want them to have something to hold when they are scared.”

This year, Hunter’s message reached farther than ever before, with donations coming in from all over.

“This year was crazy,” said Melissa Peterson, Hunter’s mother. “I posted Hunter’s call for birthday donations to friends and family on Facebook, and then everyone began sharing it. We even had donations shipped to us from other states. ”

The first year Hunter made the decision to donate his birthday gifts, he handed over 111 stuffed animals to the Kenosha Police Department. In his second year of donating, that number grew to 308, leading up to Hunter’s biggest donation ever this year — 511 new, full-sized stuffed animals, and too many micro-stuffed animals to count.

“We keep some of the donations at the police station, while others go into the trunks of squad cars. We also share them with the Fire Department as well," said KPD's Officer Friendly, Tyler Cochran, who has collected the stuffed animals from Hunter since he began his birthday donations.

“Often, when an officer goes to a scene with children, they will be very distraught. It helps when the officer has a teddy bear that they can give the child. It gives (the child) something to hold on to and provides a little bit of comfort.”

While 511 is an impressive number, Hunter has an even bigger goal in mind.

“I’ve always dreamed of donating 1,000," he said.

Neither Cochran or Hunter's mom were surprised to hear about his dream goal.

“He is always just wanting to help. Anyone and anyway he can, Hunter just wants to help out,” a proud Melissa said.

“It’s incredible to see a child view his birthday as a chance to think of other kids," Cochran added. “He is going to do big things, he really is.”

