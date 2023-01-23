Local Alpha Delta Kappa offers scholarship

Alpha Delta Kappa Kenosha Zeta Chapter is offering a $500 scholarship to at least one college student in their final semester/s of study preparing to work in the field of education.

Applicants need to reside in or attend a college in Kenosha County.

The application deadline is March 1.

Kenosha Zeta Chapter is a part of Alpha Delta Kappa International, an honorary organization for women educators whose mission includes building educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding through fellowship.

Interested applicants should send an application request to ADKscholar@gmail.com.