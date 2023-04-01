Dresden Narens turns 2 years old today. He enjoys spending time with his Mommy & Daddy, watching Bluey, Dinotrux and all the Toy Story movies, playing with trucks and climbing everything and anything he can.
Local birthday for April 1
Related to this story
Most Popular
Recent visitors to the Pleasant Prairie Corner Bakery Cafe, 9250 76th St., found its doors locked and a sign on the door noting the location h…
A jury has been selected in the jury trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 deputy…
Man in critical condition after early Thursday incident in Downtown Kenosha; Racine Sheriff investigating
A man is in critical condition after Kenosha Police responded to a person-in-crisis call in Downtown Kenosha Thursday morning. According to a …
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
The Illinois murder suspect who fired at Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and shot K-9 deputy Riggs in the head while attempting to flee from…