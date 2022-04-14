Local birthday for April 14

Cami Craig turns 10 years old today. A fourth-grader at Prairie Lane Elementary, she enjoys moped riding, drawing and crafting, jumping on the trampoline, and her iPad.
Farmers, already weary over complaints about the smell of manure from city dwellers moving to an agricultural area, didn’t budge in their opposition to the proposed subdivision.
A Kenosha teenager who allegedly fired a gun multiple times in public is facing multiple felony charges and decades in prison.
A standoff between a man and Kenosha police near the Southport Beach House ended without further incident and the man being taken to a local h…
A 46-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village’s public works director has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint.
Racine Unified School District has apologized for having "missed the mark with the lunch served" to students on Wednesday and said supply issues were to blame.
SOMERS — An Arlington Heights, Ill., woman faces numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court after allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart…
The 26-year-old Racine man convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Joseph Riley at a home in Wheatland will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday “with deep sadness and sorrow” the death of Detective Jeffrey S. Bliss, 46, a 23-year veter…
