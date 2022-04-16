 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local birthday for April 16

  • 0

Ellen Bosman turns 97 years old today. Ellen has lived at Prairie Ridge Senior Campus over 20 years and enjoys playing bingo, watching baseball and weekly get-togethers with friends at her building.

Ellen Bosman

Bosman
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert