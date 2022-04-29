 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local birthday for April 29

  • 0

Amelia Komistra turns 5 years old today. She enjoys music, books, anything “Frozen,” running, jumping on her trampoline, and playing with her iPad.

Amelia Komistra

Amelia Komistra
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert