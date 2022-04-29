Local birthday for April 29

Amelia Komistra turns 5 years old today. She enjoys music, books, anything “Frozen,” running, jumping on her trampoline, and playing with her iPad.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Amelia Komistra turns 5 years old today. She enjoys music, books, anything “Frozen,” running, jumping on her trampoline, and playing with her iPad.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two people from Kenosha are each facing several criminal charges and potentially decades in prison for allegedly maintaining a drug traffickin…
A 32-year-old Twin Lakes man, who allegedly fired two gunshots through a door towards his girlfriend while intoxicated early Sunday morning, i…
He got one of those things. You can guess which one.
The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls made statements "that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go," a prosecutor said Wednesday.
A 42-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with first degree reckless homicide for allegedly knowingly supplying a local man with heroin laced…
Kenosha police responded to a report of a juvenile who was allegedly stabbed at a home in the 6900 block of 16th Avenue Wednesday night.
A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Riley Construction, the Kenosha-based construction firm, has a female chief operating officer.
A 30-year-old Racine man is facing a multitude of charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a bar fight and running over a man’s foot.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.