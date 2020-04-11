Local birthday for April 30
View Comments

Local birthday for April 30

medina.jpg

Carmello and Carmen Medina

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carmello and Carmen Medina will turn 7 years old today. They are in first grade and both love to play outside, ride their bikes, and have fun with their family and friends.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics