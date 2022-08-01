 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local birthday for Aug. 1

  • 0

Olivia Patrizzi turns 22 years old today. A recent graduate from UW-Parkside, she will soon begin her job as a Human Resources Specialist at SC Johnson in Racine. She loves her family, friends, travel, and spoiling her pet dog, Louie.

Olivia Patrizzi

Olivia Patrizzi
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert