Olivia Patrizzi turns 22 years old today. A recent graduate from UW-Parkside, she will soon begin her job as a Human Resources Specialist at SC Johnson in Racine. She loves her family, friends, travel, and spoiling her pet dog, Louie.
Local birthday for Aug. 1
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wildly popular Taste of Wisconsin Festival is going on in Downtown Kenosha for its final season this weekend.
A 45-year-old Kenosha man is facing multiple drug-related charges after allegedly selling cocaine laced with fentanyl near a school last month.
Woman who died from injuries in crash adored children, cherished family and enjoyed car rides with husband of 70 years
Marilyn Kutzler loved children, spending time with her family and the car rides she and her husband Jack would take to run errands around town.
Film and horror movie fanatics David and Jen Haight will host Kenosha’s first-ever horror film festival, Port of Fear, July 30, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Salem Lakes man who fled scene of weekend crash charged in death of 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman
A Salem Lakes man was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court following the death of an 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman in a two-ve…
The final Taste of Wisconsin festival in Downtown Kenosha is a hit.
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: No suspects arrested and no injuries following reported disturbance, gunshot fired at apartment on city's North side
Kenosha police and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an apartment building on the city’s north side Monday night following a repo…
All four surviving victims — a woman and three men in their 20s — were in serious or critical condition.
A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
Kenosha County has identified its first confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, otherwise know as monkeypox, Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Monday.