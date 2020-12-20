 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local birthday for Dec. 20
View Comments

Local birthday for Dec. 20

Local birtday

Rhiannon Cecillia Rose Tomon turns 6 years old today. A kindergartener at Bose Elementary School, she likes drawing her numbers and letters, playing with her sister Tressa and baking.

Celebrity birthdays

Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 79.

Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 76.

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 75.

Musician Alan Parsons is 72.

Actor Jenny Agutter (“Call the Midwife”) is 68.

Actor Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) is 66.

Actor Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” “Holocaust”) is 64.

Singer Billy Bragg is 63.

Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 63. Actor Joel Gretsch (“V”) is 56.

Country singer Kris Tyler is 56.

Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 54.

Actor Nicole deBoer (“The Dead Zone”) is 50.

Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 38.

Actor Jonah Hill is 37.

Actor Bob Morley (“The 100”) is 36.

Singer JoJo is 30.

— Associated Press

Rhiannon Tomon

Rhiannon Tomon
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert