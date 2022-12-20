Katie Thompson turns 18 years old today. A senior, she enjoys fishing, hunting, old square body trucks and is looking forward to becoming a charter captain on Lake Michigan.
Local birthday for Dec. 20
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new bakery serving everything from soup to cinnamon rolls has opened in Downtown Kenosha. Run by a mother and son duo, From Scratch Bakery &…
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
Kenosha Police responded to a report of an active shooter Monday evening near Downtown. The suspected shooter is dead and two others are injur…
A Kenosha couple has been accused of numerous criminal offenses including maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child although…
A 32-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who was out on bond for previous alleged crimes is now facing new charges for allegedly maintaining a drug …
Grace Stanke, 20, is an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, studying nuclear engineering. See photos from the competition.
Kenosha Police responded to a report of an active shooter Monday evening near Downtown. The suspected shooter is dead and three others are inj…
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
A fire that claimed the lives of a father and his infant son in the Wilson neighborhood is now being investigated as an arson, according to Ke…
Oh, what a rush.