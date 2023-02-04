Anthony “AJ” Wasion Jr. turns 4 years old today, his golden birthday. He loves Dragon Ball, Spiderman, running, his tablet, long hair and family.
Local birthday for Feb. 4
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man who was accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death nearly 25 years ago in December 1998, was…
A son of Mark and Julie Jensen testified Monday in the high-profile jury retrial of his father, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning …
The jury of six men and six women has reached a verdict in the homicide retrial of Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning …
Kenosha sisters to represent U.S. at international synchronized figure skating competition in France
Kenosha teens Audrey and Lindsey Ruth will be on their way across the Atlantic on Monday, to the scenic city of Rouen, France.
Kenosha County deputies, detectives respond to shots fired incident in Somers, one arrested; no one injured
One man is in custody after Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to a business in the Village of Somers Friday afternoon af…