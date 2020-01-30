You are the owner of this article.
Local birthday for Feb1
Local birthday for Feb1

Preston Thomas celebrates his birthday today. A third-grader, he enjoys spending time with his mom, playing video games and creating art pieces.

Thomas.jpg

Preston Thomas
