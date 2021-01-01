 Skip to main content
Local birthday for Jan. 1
Frank Miletta turns 90 years old today. He enjoys walking his dog Molly twice a day, spending time with his large family, and reminiscing about “the old neighborhood.”

Frank Miletta

Miletta
