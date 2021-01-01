Local birthday for Jan. 1

Frank Miletta turns 90 years old today. He enjoys walking his dog Molly twice a day, spending time with his large family, and reminiscing about “the old neighborhood.”
As the charging decision in the Aug. 23 officer shooting of Jacob Blake nears, the Kenosha Common Council wants to make sure the city is as pr…
SALEM LAKES — A large rescue, rest and rehabilitation shelter for dogs is under construction in Salem Lakes.
Two Wisconsin siblings returning from a Christmas lights display were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle, authorities said.
Like many of you, we live or work in Kenosha. We care about Kenosha. And, like you, we are awaiting the Kenosha County District Attorney’s dec…
Rumors have been spreading on social media that a decision will be announced next week on whether charges will be issued in the Jacob Blake shooting.
LAKE GENEVA – Police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a body found in the lagoon off of the 100 block of Wrigley Drive, according to a release from the Lake Geneva Police Department.
What could be the biggest snowstorm of the season for some locations is headed for Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, accordi…
A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said increasing stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 "fails to target those suffering from the effects of coronavirus" while criticizing the bill for not addressing certain complaints from Donald Trump, even though Trump supports the enlarged payments.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes that kept emergency cr…
