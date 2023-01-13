 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local birthday for Jan. 13

Izzy Schmitt turns 2 years old today. She enjoys playing with her baby dolls and her brother, Owen, singing and swimming at Diver Dan’s.

Izzy Schmitt

Izzy Schmitt
