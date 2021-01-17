Local birthday for Jan. 17

MoneyTips

Did you have a happy New Year? We certainly hope so. Now it's time to get back to regular routines and take care of January chores, including gathering your tax information.

The 2021 Tax Season Begins on January

The IRS has announced that the 2021 tax season has begin in January. The beginning of tax season means that the IRS will accept individual electronic returns and start processing traditional paper returns.

Soon, you and more than 150 million of your fellow Americans will be sifting through tax information and preparing returns — or have them prepared for you. In 2018, tax preparers filed nearly 79.5 million electronic returns. In 2020, the industry employed 258,802 tax practitioners in 128,770 businesses and created $11 billion in revenue. Expect tax preparers to be even busier in 2021 due to the tax laws in effect. <...