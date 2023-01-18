Local birthday for Jan. 18

Tony Infusino turns 80 years old today. He enjoys farming, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
PlaySmart installers reported that Lakeland Park is the second-largest in the state after the company's four-story, 39-feature Wilderness Playhouse soft playground at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
An indoor gun range and education facility is coming to the Village of Somers, with the Village Board approving a development agreement during…
Duke’s Country Saloon in Kenosha is under new ownership, with plans to reopen in mid-February with an expanded food menu and the return of liv…
Nearly 30 years ago, Candy Eisenhauer decided that nobody would be in control of her employment anymore.
The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission has approved a new development bringing a popular Chicago-based Italian beef sandwich restaurant and a be…
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police arrested a 20-year-old Illinois man after he reportedly drove a vehicle at speeds as high as 100 mph on Sheridan Roa…
Here's when, what and how to watch.
A Kenosha resident has been charged with 14 felonies for domestic abuse after physically assaulting his girlfriend in December and threatening…
The suspect in a vehicle pursuit and subsequent officer-involved shooting near the Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris Monday has died, …
