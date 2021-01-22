 Skip to main content
Local birthday for Jan. 22
Catherine Miller turned 91 years old on Jan. 21. Retired, she enjoys listening to music and books on tape. She loves spending time with family and friends and her special girl, Brynlee.

Catherine Miller

