Local birthday for Jan. 25

"This young man did everything right after things went wrong."
New video obtained by the Kenosha News shows the drive-by shooting that killed a man who was walking in the 2100 block of 61st Street on Frida…
A Kenosha educator is mourning the loss of her husband who died Jan. 3 from COVID-19 which she said she was exposed to at school and inadverte…
On Jan. 4 at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chateau Royale Motel, 135 W Main St., for a report of two people unconscious in a bathtub in the motel.
Green Bay began the week as a 3.5-point favorite in the NFC Championship Game, but a Tampa columnist provide 10 reasons the Buccaneers will win Sunday.
The fate of a proposed gas station and convenience store on Kenosha’s south side will wait at least two months after a city panel on Thursday …
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A Kenosha teen was cited after he reportedly drove a vehicle through a flashing red light at the intersection of 85th Stree…
A 56-year-old woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail for allegedly holding a man against his will and physically assaulting him over a 2½-month period.
Kenosha police investigate armed robbery of auto parts store on city's south side; no injuries reported
Kenosha police are continuing an investigation into an armed robbery Thursday night at an auto parts shop on the city’s south side.
Family and friends of Kenosha Police Department Sgt. Trevor Albrecht are raising money in support of his wife and two young children.