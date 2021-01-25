 Skip to main content
Local birthday for Jan. 25
Delores Marinelli turns 92 years old today. She enjoys spending time with her family, weekly card games, and dinner with dear friends Ann, Marilyn and Bill.

Delores Marinelli

Marinelli
