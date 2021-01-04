Local birthday for Jan. 4

Related to this story
As the charging decision in the Aug. 23 officer shooting of Jacob Blake nears, the Kenosha Common Council wants to make sure the city is as pr…
Two Wisconsin siblings returning from a Christmas lights display were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle, authorities said.
Rumors have been spreading on social media that a decision will be announced next week on whether charges will be issued in the Jacob Blake shooting.
Kenosha readies for Blake shooting decision: Curfew, other measures would be used; march, vigil set for Monday
With a charging decision in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in August looming, the City of Kenosha is putting plans in place to e…
A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said increasing stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 "fails to target those suffering from the effects of coronavirus" while criticizing the bill for not addressing certain complaints from Donald Trump, even though Trump supports the enlarged payments.
SALEM LAKES — A large rescue, rest and rehabilitation shelter for dogs is under construction in Salem Lakes.
Michelle Vernezze, 43, of Bristol, is, by statistical definition, among the 87.4 percent of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin who have recovered.
On Dec. 23, a couple of Kenosha gals hit the beach.
Six 3-week-old puppies were stolen from a home near Roosevelt Road and 30th Avenue on Wednesday.