Anne Wasilevich turns 64 today. An advocate for funeral preplanning, veterans, and hearing aids, she loves God, her family, friends and being a crazy, fun grandma.
Local birthday for Jan. 8
Related to this story
Most Popular
Froedtert’s Kenosha Urgent Care Center is no longer a 24/7 operation.
It was a marathon, not a sprint, for a group mostly comprised of Kenosha marathon and distance runners who made it their mission to visit ever…
DOJ releases name of suspected shooter killed following gunfire exchange with Kenosha police Dec. 19
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the suspect killed and reported to be the “active shoo…
The Kenosha Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jada Wilson was located safe, after a social media post Monday night requesting the p…
There’s nothing like starting the new year with a crisp dive into frigid Lake Michigan with hundreds of other area residents.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Among the new species were 44 lizards, 30 ants, 14 flowering plants, 13 sea stars, seven fish, four sharks, three moths, two spiders and one toad.
A Zion, Ill., man wanted for stalking, criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety in Pleasant Prairie appeared in court Wed…
WATCH NOW: Dashcam video shows Pleasant Prairie Police chase of suspects who allegedly took $18,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store in Illinois
Four individuals are in custody after allegedly stealing about $18,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Illinois and fleeing into W…
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.