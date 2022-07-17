 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local birthday for July 17

Jean Snyder turns 88 today. She’s a retired Holy Rosary teacher who is a longtime fan of novelists David Baldacci and John Grisham. She loves to win at Bingo at the Addison (and spend her “Bingo Bucks), eat at local restaurants, sip a glass of Moscato wine and visit with her favorite greyhound, Seamus.

Jean Snyder
