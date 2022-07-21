 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local birthday for July 21

Linda Wasilevich turns 68 today. “Auntie Linda” to many, she is retired and values gatherings of friends & family and giving to others. She has a special talent in delicious cooking and baking with unique, creative food presentations. She’s competitive in bocce and fun loving in bingo.

Linda Wasilevich

