Local birthday for June 12

For the time being, the City of Kenosha is the owner of a sports bar that has been a problem spot over the past three years.
SOMERS — One person is dead following two separate, but related Thursday crashes that concluded with a pickup truck bursting into flames at 12…
A 23-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man traveling at a high rate of speed south on Green Bay Road early Tuesday morning faces at least two traffic c…
An investigation into a traffic accident early Sunday morning led to the fourth drunken driving charge for a 52-year-old Kenosha man.
A woman reportedly broke free from a noose in the basement of a home after a man tried to hang her Wednesday evening as she was trying to emotionally support him days after he got out of jail.
After a Racine County couple was told their rainbow pride flag violated neighborhood rules, the couple found another, brighter way to share their message.
MADISON — State regulators this week ordered the Village of Somers to halt construction of a $5.6 million utility project that would bring wat…
The civil cases against three men arrested in an April 25 sit-in protest outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building reached a bit of a gray ar…
A former Kenosha County Board supervisor and board chairman appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon after his arrest on …
Kenosha County Sheriff's Capt. Bill Beth appealing demotion; insubordination charge detailed in report
The appeal of a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department officer’s demotion will continue into next week before the Kenosha County Finance and Admi…