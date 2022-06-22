 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local birthday for June 22

Caden Palmen turns 17 years old today. He will be a senior in the fall. When not working, he enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing, football, wakeboarding and working out.

Caden Palmen

