Local birthday for June 9

Jennifer Hurley turns 50 years old today. She is employed with Johnson Financial Group.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kenosha Police continue to investigate reports of gunfire and a crash into the House of Gerhard early Saturday morning.
Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot.
United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling announced that on March 29 an information was filed charging Richard Pignotti (age 63), Richard Mil…
The Kenosha man who posed as a teenager online to convince a 16-year-old Illinois girl to send him explicit photos was sentenced to five years…
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
A 41-year-old Kenosha man was charged with with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl after police were call for a shots fired complaint …
SOMERS — A 71-year-old Kenosha man died from injuries sustained from a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departmen…
Police in Burlington, Wisconsin, said federal investigators are helping sort out a hot-air balloon crash that sent three people to the hospital after their balloon fell to the ground and collided with a moving train.
A Kenosha man wanted in connection to a December 2021 murder here was taken into custody on Friday in Tulsa, Okla.
Chelsea A. Flowers admitted in her plea agreement she pushed a woman who was 17 weeks' pregnant to the the ground and pinned her down while a co-defendant kicked the woman's stomach.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.