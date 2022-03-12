 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local birthday for March 12

  • 0

Maria (Patrizzi) Montemurro turns 27 years old today. She is a Registered Nurse specialized in Pediatrics and is completing her licensure as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. Maria enjoys spending time with her husband, Tony, her family, friends and especially her puppy Cocoa. She also loves to travel.

Maria (Patrizzi) Montemurro

Maria Montemurro

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert